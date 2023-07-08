High is 108% compared to the same period of 2022, according to the Ministry of Tourism; visitors move BRL 13 billion

Brazil received more than 2.97 million international tourists from January to May 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism reported this Friday (7.Jul.2023). The number represents an increase of 108% over the same period last year. Here’s the full of the note (226 KB).

According to the statement, foreign tourists were responsible for injecting around R$ 13 billion (US$ 2,721 billion) into the country’s economy, a growth of 35.9% compared to 2022. In May alone, they were US$ 567 million, record value for the month since the historical series started in 1998.

In the same month, there were more than 292,300 international travelers –discharge of 44.5% compared to May last year.

The ministry also informed that most of the tourists who visited the country in the first 5 months of this year came from Argentina: 1,242,860 people. You U.S were the 2nd with the highest number of visitors, with 271.1 thousand tourists.

Another 3 countries in South America close the ranking of the 5 countries with the highest number of international tourists who visited Brazil. They were:

Paraguay: 215.5 tourists;

215.5 tourists; Chile: 197,826 travelers;

197,826 travelers; Uruguay: 184,947.

São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Santa Catarina were the Brazilian states that received the most tourists from other countries.

CHANGE IN TOURISM

The announcement of the number of Brazilian tourists who visited Brazil and the economic impacts were released amid negotiations for the change in command of the Ministry of Tourism.

There was an expectation that the current minister of the portfolio, Daniela Carneirohanded in her resignation letter on Thursday (July 6), but she was kept in office after a meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). It is taken for granted that the deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) will assume the position.

However, after the meeting, the government began to say that it does not want to take the focus of the votes off the economic agenda in Congress. The situation caused discomfort at União Brasil, but the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhareaffirmed that the minister would be changed after an alignment between the government and the party.

This Friday (July 7), Padilha said that the government is considering placing Daniela in the vice-leadership of the Government in the Chamber or in Congress.

“We thought about it, we made this comment with her, so that she can even assume a vice-leadership role in the National Congress. Whether in Congress or the House […] Now, we have a time to be able to bring together the leaders, leaders of this party to be able to talk and set a date for the outcome of this change “he stated.

Read too: