A UPS (United Parcel Service) plane loaded with 842,000 doses of vaccine from to do/BioNTech against covid-19 landed this Sunday afternoon (20.jun.2021) at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, São Paulo.

The batch is the 1st of the pharmaceutical company to arrive in Brazil via the Covax Facillity consortium, an alliance of members of the WHO (World Health Organization) to promote equal access to the vaccine, and other partners in the distribution of immunizing agents.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, Brazil’s contract with Covax provides for the delivery of 42.5 million doses of anti-covid vaccines from different laboratories by the end of 2021.

So far, the folder has received and distributed more than 5 million doses acquired via global consortium.

Here is the video of the delivery time: