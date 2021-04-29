The Brazilian government announced the arrival, this Thursday at an airport in São Paulo, of the first batch of vaccines against the coronavirus of the North American laboratory Pfizer.

One million doses of the immunizer must disembark this Thursday night at the Viracopos Airport, in the city of Campinas, and another two million will arrive in May, reported the Ministry of Health, reported the state Agency Brazil.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who took office last month, must travel to Campinas to receive the shipment.

The million doses will be distributed only to state capitals, due to the need to be stored in special cold rooms.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) granted authorization for the permanent use of the vaccine.

Brazil has already applied 45.3 million vaccines from AstraZeneca, British, and Chinese Sinovac laboratories.

Brazil signed a contract with Pfizer for the purchase of a total of 100 million vaccines, the bulk of which will begin to arrive from the second half of this year.

At the same time, negotiations were initiated with Pfizer for the acquisition of another hundred million units whose delivery would be in 2022.

Source: ANSA