Brazil received 3,597,239 international tourists in the first half of 2024. This represents a growth of 9.7% compared to the same period in 2023 and is 1.9% above that recorded in 2019. data are from Ministry of Tourismtogether with the Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion) and the Federal Police. They were released on Thursday (18.Jul.2024).

The government’s expectation is to reach 7 million visitors by the end of the year and surpass the record of 6.6 million, achieved in 2018.

Of the total number of foreigners who arrived in Brazil this year, 2,234,033 came by air. Another 1,218,172 came by land. 98,074 of the visitors preferred to travel by sea and 46,960 by river.