The average value of each order, which does not pay tax, was only US$ 1.39, an indicator of possible fraud

Brazil received 176.3 million low-value parcels in 2022, which entered the country without paying any type of tax. An increase of 39.5% over the 126.4 million packages that had entered the country in 2021. The main countries of origin for these packages were China, the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore. The average value declared in each dispatch was only US$1.39, indicating that a high volume of fraud may have occurred.

Orders of up to US$50 shipped from individuals to individuals are not subject to tax when entering the country. As of August 1, 2023, the ordinance 612 of 2023 of Ministry of Finance it will also make it easier for companies abroad to export to Brazil without paying taxes to the federal government.

Although the volume of this type of order continues to grow, the Federal Revenue says it has found fewer frauds in its inspection operations. This is because the tax authorities have only 45 professionals to inspect around 500,000 packages that enter the country every day.

In 2021, according to information from the Federal Revenue, the number of frauds identified in import declarations was 706 thousand. That is, only 0.56% of orders defrauded the amount. In 2022, the number of irregularities found was lower, 623 thousand, which means fraud in only 0.35% of packages that entered the country.

The data for this report were obtained by Power360 through orders via Access to Information Law.

O Power360 also questioned how many frauds were registered per country. Here is what the IRS replied: “As for the percentage by country of origin, it is informed that it is not possible to present this detail since there are inconsistencies in the system, mainly in relation to the information provided by some foreign postal operators in the DIR registration [Declaração de Importação de Remessa]”.

Inspection of postal shipments is concentrated in São Paulo (Correios headquarters, in Vila Leopoldina, west zone of the city of São Paulo), in Rio de Janeiro and in Curitiba. Most orders from abroad, especially from Asia, arrive in the South.

O IDV (Instituto de Desenvolvimento do Varejo), representative of Brazilian retailers –the hardest hit by competition from international apps–, made letters to the Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) and the Post Office. They want you to go into inspection.

The idea is that Correios use the apparatus available to inspect the arrival of prohibited products, such as weapons, to broaden the focus on tax fraud.

In the case of Senacon, the IDV asks that the same quality requirements used for Brazilian products be adopted for imports from digital platforms. This means that toys would have to have the shelter (Brazilian Association of Toy Manufacturers) and tools, from inmetro.

“Frauds and illegal imports have been widely proven. Post offices were only able to inspect 2%. And more than 70% of what they inspected had errors”, says Jorge Gonçalves, president of the IDV. The data is from the entity.

$1.39 per product

Official data indicate that 176 million products arrived in Brazil in 2022. The total declared value of these goods that would be gifts from individuals to individuals was US$ 245 million (about R$ 1.2 billion). This is equivalent to US$ 1.39 per product (R$ 7), the price of mineral water at a Brazilian airport.

According to unafisco (National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil), the Tax Authorities have 45 employees to supervise the entire contingent received in the country. Brazilians received, on average, 482,900 international products per day last year.

To inspect everything, it would be necessary for each auditor to look at the origin of 10,732 items per day or 1 item every 8 seconds if the employee works for 24 hours without interruption.

“The shortage of tax auditors in this area reflects the precariousness of the Federal Revenue, which in recent years has been harassed and vilified at all levels: morally and functionally”says Kleber Cabral, vice-president of Unafisco.