Brazil did not forgive in their round of 16 match. The ‘Canarinha’ thrashed South Korea 4-1 to the delight of their fans, present at the 974 stadium. Neymar returned after two games and scored from a penalty. The Latin Americans dedicated their victory to soccer legend Pelé, who is in a delicate health situation.

Like in a neighborhood court. Brazil had fun, celebrated and danced in their 4-1 win against South Korea. The ‘verdeamarela’ joy on the field infected his followers, who enjoyed one of the best football exhibitions at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The ‘Canarinha’ seemed to be completely abstracted from the tension of a round of 16 match and turned their football into a party. The match began with a goal from Vinicius Jr. when only six minutes of the first half had passed.

The Real Madrid player was left completely alone after a huge individual move by Rafinha. The ’20’ took advantage of the space to gauge his shot. A very well placed shot that entered the left side of the South Korean goal.

The score opened the celebration of the Brazilian ‘jogo bonito’. Between dribbles, not from one but from multiple Brazilian players, the ‘Canarinha’ approached the South Korean area at will.

The second Brazilian hit came seven minutes later. Totally disoriented, South Korea made mistakes trying to contain the ‘yellow-green’ flood. One of them led to a penalty on Richarlison.

With the ’10’ on his back, Neymar Jr. grabbed the ball and put it on the penalty spot. The Paris Saint-Germain player defined with class waiting for the South Korean goalkeeper, Kim Seung-Gyu, to show which way he was going to bet. A well-placed shot was enough to put the score 2-0.

Neymar smiled and all his teammates joined him when they saw how one of his figures scored again after an ankle injury that had left him out for the last two games.

And Brazil was far from stopping. The third goal arrived, which collected in just one play the entirety of what was the Brazilian game.

Richarlison controlled the ball with his head and three touches, like in a freestyle display, and made a perfect pass to Marquinhos. The ‘4’ played for Thiago Silva, who enabled the striker first, who had been perfectly unmarked. The ‘9’ controlled the ball with his right foot and defined with his left, culminating in a huge team play and one of the best goals in the competition.

The ‘Canarinha’ danced celebrating and seemed to play while dancing. His players played the game with complete freedom. One that they took advantage of to delight the public with luxuries in their individual plays and showing total harmony in their collective game.

This is how the fourth from Brazil arrived. Neymar gave the ball to Vinicius who, with an aerial touch, enabled Lucas Paquetá. The West Ham player defined first with a strong shot that was impossible for Kim Seung-Gyu to stop. Another great goal for the ‘verdeamarela’.

Only the whistle that decreed half time gave the drowned South Korea a breather.

In the second half, Brazil, with the game totally under control, dropped the intensity of the first 45 minutes. South Korea even had several opportunities to discount.

Finally, the South Koreans managed to score in the 76th minute after a set piece action that left a rebound for Paik Seung-Ho to shoot from outside the area. The ball entered the left corner of Alisson Becker’s goal.

