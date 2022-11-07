Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Brazil, ready for the World Cup: Tite reveals his chosen ones for Qatar 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
Tite

Tite, technician from Brazil.

Photo:

Sebastian Moreira. Eph

Tite, coach of Brazil.

The DT announced its official call for the World Cup.

Neymar and Dani Alves will lead the entourage of Brazil to seek the sixth world title in Qatar, according to the list of 26 players revealed this Monday by the coach
Titein which the absences of Roberto Firmino and the injured Philippe Coutinho stand out.

The 30-year-old PSG star will attend his third World Cup, after Brazil-2014 and Russia-2018, commanding a squad made up of the structure that led the South American qualifier undefeated, with a record score of 45 points in 17 games .

Neymar shows off his Brazil shirt.

The experienced right back Daniel Alves, The 39-year-old from Pumas de México will accompany goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Éder Militão, midfielders Casemiro, Fred and Fabinho, and attackers such as Richarlison, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, among others.

Tite also summoned strikers Pedro, Copa Libertadores scorer with champion Flamengo, and Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, both from England’s Arsenal.

