After the escalation of tension in Bolivia, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had to call an emergency meeting at the Palácio do Planalto to address the situation in the neighboring country. The Bolivian government experienced an attempted coup d’état this Wednesday (26) which ended up being unsuccessful. The Brazilian government and political leaders condemned the action mobilized by units of the Bolivian army.

Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce experienced moments of tension after groups of military personnel surrounded the headquarters of the Bolivian government with the intention of deposing him. He denounced an “irregular mobilization” of his country’s army and stressed that “democracy must be respected.” The country’s former president, Evo Morales, called the mobilization a coup d’état.

Images from a Bolivian TV channel and published by Morales on his X account, it is possible to see armed and hooded soldiers mobilizing in front of Murillo Square, in the city of La Paz. Later, alongside his ministers, Arce confirmed the attempted coup and asked the population to mobilize to “protect” democracy.

During a conversation with journalists on Wednesday afternoon (26), Lula stated that he was trying to contact the Bolivian government before taking a position on the issue. “We cannot keep announcing things that later do not happen,” stated Lula. Soon after, the PT member called an emergency meeting with Chancellor Mauro Vieira and his advisor for special presidential affairs, Celso Amorim.

Lula tried to contact Arce

Lula also tried to contact President Luis Arce directly, but was unsuccessful, as revealed by journalist Natuza Nery, from Globo News. The intention was to discuss the situation in the neighboring country. Even without direct contact between Lula and Arce, the Brazilian government officially took a stance against the coup attempt.

In a note published late this Wednesday afternoon, the Itamaraty Palace stated that it “condemns in the strongest terms” the attempted coup in Bolivia. The ministry also called the action that “involves irregular mobilization of Army troops” a “clear threat to the democratic rule of law in the country”.

“The Brazilian Government expresses its support and solidarity with President Luis Arce and the Bolivian Government and people. In this context, it will be in permanent dialogue with the legitimate Bolivian authorities and with the Governments of other South American countries in order to reject this serious violation constitutional order in Bolivia and reaffirm its commitment to the full validity of democracy in the region”, continued the note.

STF and PT react against attempted coup in Bolivia

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luis Roberto Barroso, also criticized the ongoing coup attempt in Bolivia. “It is a shame that Latin America cannot overcome the cycles of delayed military interventions.”

In a statement, the Workers’ Party (PT) called on “all democratic forces to stand in solidarity with the Bolivian people, in defense of institutions and democracy in the neighboring country.” “The Workers’ Party repudiates the coup movement that began this afternoon in Bolivia, against the constitutional government of President Luis Arce,” said the document.

The former executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, who took command of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) after the acts of January 8, Ricardo Cappelli, also used his X account to speak out. “Never strike again,” he wrote.