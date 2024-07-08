The figure of 2.7 million tons from August 2023 to July this year should make the country the largest exporter of the product in the world, according to Apex

Brazil must reach the target of 2.7 million tons of cotton (feathers) exported in the period from August 2023 to July this year. The number was expected only for 2030, but is projected for the end of this month, according to Apex (Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency).

With this result, the country will become the largest exporter of the product for the first time, surpassing the United States. This is what the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock announced, Carlos Favaroat the launch of the 2024/25 Harvest Plan.

According to Abrapa (Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers), the result is the result of work that began 25 years ago, with the sector investing in technology combined with a commercial promotion strategy in partnership with a Brazilian agency. This is the Project Cotton Brazil.

The program strategically created a representative office in Singapore, Southeast Asia, to intensify demand for the fiber in 10 countries: China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Thailand, South Korea and Egypt. Together they represent 49% of the world’s population and are the destination for 90% of global cotton exports.

Alexandre Schenkel, president of Abrapa, said that the sector’s partnership with Apex was a fundamental move for the growth in numbers. “It was definitive in achieving leadership. Before that, we worked continuously to improve our processes and with Apex, in addition to resources to move forward, we gained more weight in representation, including diplomatic representation”he said.

Here are the markets that Brazil exports the most to: