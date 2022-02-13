The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 169,180,966 this Sunday, 13, equivalent to 78.75% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 52,800 people received the first dose of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District.

In all, 152,516,096 million received the second dose, which represents 70.99% of the population with complete immunization against the new coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 19,625 people received this booster dose.

Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster (70,599) and the single doses of Janssen (465), Brazil administered 143,480 doses this Sunday. Regarding pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), Brazil reached 5,612,740 doses, equivalent to 27.38% of this population.

In all, 15 states updated vaccination data this Sunday. Ceará, Maranhão, Paraíba, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not record data.

