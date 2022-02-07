The number of people vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine against covid-19 in Brazil reached 151,067,205 this Sunday, 6, equivalent to 70.32% of the country’s total population. In the last 24 hours, 132,291 people received the second dose, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District.

In all, 166,982,712 people took at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19, which represents 77.73% of the population with partial immunization against the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 55,695 doses were administered as the 1st application.

Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the booster dose (230,123), Brazil recorded 418,440 doses applied this Sunday. In relation to pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years, with the immunizer from Pfizer), Brazil reached 2,946,800, equivalent to 14.37% of this public.

Only 16 states updated vaccination data this Sunday. The following Federation Units did not record data: Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rondônia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and Sergipe.

In proportional terms, São Paulo is the state that has most vaccinated its population so far: 86.21% of the inhabitants received at least the first dose. Then comes Piauí, with 85.37%. The lowest percentage is found in Roraima, where only 57.60% received the vaccine.

