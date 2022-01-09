The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil this Sunday, 9, reached 161,642,302, equivalent to 75.78% of the total population.

In the last 24 hours, 11,000 people received the first dose of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District.

Among the more than 161 million vaccinated, 144.3 million received the second dose, which represents 67.66% of the population with complete immunization against the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 30 thousand people received the 2nd dose. Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster (39,401), Brazil administered 81,721 doses this Sunday.

The states of Alagoas, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso, Maranhão, Paraíba, Tocantins and Sergipe did not update the immunization data. Acre reported that “it did not update any numbers due to the instability of the notification system”.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

