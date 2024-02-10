According to information from the Ministry of Health, another 279 deaths are being investigated on suspicion of the disease

The number of probable cases of dengue fever in Brazil in 2024 reached 408 thousand, according to an update on Friday (Feb 9, 2024) from the Ministry of Health. Confirmed victims of the disease reached 62, while another 279 suspected deaths are being investigated .

The national average of dengue cases is 201 cases/100 thousand inhabitants. But, in some States, this coefficient is much higher. The DF (Federal District), for example, records more than 1,700 cases/100,000 inhabitants. In the proportional sequence of cases, Minas Gerais, Acre, Paraná and Goiás appear.

In absolute numbers, Minas Gerais leads, with more than 143 thousand people registered with dengue, followed by São Paulo, Distrito Federal and Paraná.

At the other end, with fewer registered cases, there are 2 states in the Northeast: Piauí and Paraíba. Women are the most affected, with 55% of records, compared to 45% of men.

The number of deaths, 62, practically did not increase compared to the first 5 weeks of this year, with the same period last year, when dengue fever killed 61 people.

The number of serious cases has more than tripled. In the 5 weeks of this year, there were almost 4,600 cases, compared to 1,355 records in the same period, in 2023.

With information from Brazil Agency.