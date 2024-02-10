Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/10/2024 – 17:48

The number of probable cases of dengue in Brazil in 2024 reached 408 thousand, according to an update on Friday (9) in the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel of the Ministry of Health. The number of confirmed victims of the disease reached 62, while another 279 Suspicious deaths are being investigated.

The national average indicates 201 cases of dengue per 100 thousand inhabitants. But, in some states, this coefficient is much higher. The Federal District, for example, records more than 1,700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the proportional sequence of cases, Minas Gerais, Acre, Paraná and Goiás appear.

In absolute numbers, Minas Gerais leads, with more than 143 thousand people registered with dengue, followed by São Paulo, Distrito Federal and Paraná. At the other end, with fewer registered cases, two states in the Northeast appear: Piauí and Paraíba. Women are the most affected, with 55% of records, compared to 45% of men.

The number of deaths, 62, practically did not increase compared to the first five weeks of this year, with the same period last year, when dengue fever killed 61 people. The number of serious cases has more than tripled. In the five weeks of this year, there were almost 4,600 cases, compared to 1,355 records in the same period, in 2023.