Brazil arrived this Saturday (19.jun.2021) at the mark of 500,000 deaths by covid-19. O Ministry of Health confirmed at 5:28 pm another 2,301 deaths in 24 hours, totaling 500,800 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 1st death from the disease in the country was registered on March 17, 2020. Until now, only Brazil and the United States have surpassed half a million deaths from the coronavirus. The mark is reached 51 days after the country has reached 400 thousand deaths.

Of the more than 500,000 deaths, 305,851 were in 2021. That’s 61% of the total. April 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Brazil. 79,671 people died from complications with covid.

PANDEMIC SITUATION

Brazil hit the mark of 500,000 deaths at a time when the numbers of cases and deaths from the disease indicate the beginning of a slight increase. Specialists warn of a possible new “wave” of infections.

To explain the real situation of the pandemic, the power360 uses the 7-day moving average as the metric. This is the daily average of deaths and cases in the 7 days prior to the date.

The indicator shades any abrupt variations, especially on weekends, when there are fewer reported cases. These days there are fewer employees in the state health departments to report and in the Ministry of Health to compile the data.

This Saturday (June 19), the Ministry of Health confirmed 2,301 new deaths compared to the previous day. In the last 7 days, the average of deaths was 2,075.

The country also confirmed at least 17,883,750 new cases. There are 82,288 more diagnoses than registered the day before.

The folder also states that, of the total cases, 16.2 million are already recovered and 1.2 million are being followed up.

For comparison purposes, the Spanish flu –which arrived in Brazil in September 1928– killed around 35,000 people in Brazil, researchers estimate. At the time, the population was smaller, medicine less advanced and access to basic sanitation precarious.

DATE OF REGISTRATION OF DEATH X ACTUAL DAY OF DEATH

Death records do not refer to when someone died, but to the day the death from coronavirus was reported to the Ministry of Health. On weekends there are fewer records not because fewer people die, but because there are fewer employees of the state secretariats of health in reporting and the Ministry of Health in compiling the data.

It is common for deaths confirmed in one day by a state to end up, due to some technical problem, being reported to the federal government only the following day. Here’s how notification works: suppose that on August 25 some state confirms 300 deaths;

and that, due to a problem in the platform that notifies the data or other technical issue, it is unable to send the information to the Ministry of Health;

the next day, the same state confirms 200 deaths;

the Health Department will send to the federal government, on August 26, the deaths confirmed on that date (200) plus what it failed to send the day before (300).

the notification of 500 deaths on August 26, therefore, does not necessarily correspond to the deaths that occurred or were confirmed that day. The records of deaths are released daily, around 6 pm, by the Ministry of Health on this website and in images of tables sent by the folder to journalists. Here is an example, with the data for this Saturday (June 19, 2021): The actual date of death can take up to 9 months to be confirmed. The number of deaths divided by the day they actually occurred is published in the weekly epidemiological bulletins of the Ministry of Health. It is a number that is updated (and tends to increase for the most recent days) with each edition of the bulletin, as it depends on the confirmation of the date of death. Often the notification of deaths by the State secretariats arrives without confirmation of the exact day on which it occurred. The epidemiological bulletins are published in this site. O power360 reports frequently with this data. Read the latest one here.

