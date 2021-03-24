Brazil, the nation hardest hit by the pandemic in Latin America, announced through the Executive the establishment of an inter-institutional committee to address the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left more than 300,000 dead in the country. On his first day in office, the new Minister of Health announced his commitment to apply a million doses of vaccines a day and thus try to lower the high numbers of infections and deaths.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the Latin American giant registered a total of 2,009 deaths on March 24. In this way, it reaches a cumulative 300,685 deaths since March 17, 2020, the date on which the first loss associated with the disease occurred.

The new data leave Brazil as the second most affected nation in the world, and the first in Latin America, only surpassed by the United States.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a confessed Covid-19 denier despite having suffered the disease, has been in favor of a change in his health policy in order to control the coronavirus outbreak in the country. A change of tone 13 months after the virus arrived in the country.

After a day in which Brazil registered a record number of deaths, with 3,251 deaths, the head of state highlighted the importance of “preserving life and treating the disease early,” words that were received as part of a change that includes the establishment of an inter-institutional committee aimed at better managing the pandemic.

“Life in the first place. We resolved, among other things, that a joint coordination will be created with the governors, with the president of the federal Senate (…) For our part, the commission will meet weekly to decide or redirect the course of the fight against the Coronavirus ”, said the head of state after a meeting at the Planalto Palace.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro walks after participating in a meeting with representatives of Congress, the Supreme Court and Governors in Brasilia on March 24, 2021. © / Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

For his part, the recently sworn Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced a change in the country’s vaccination plan, questioned by the slowness. According to the head of Health, the fourth in a year, he committed to the application of at least one million daily doses in order to streamline the schedule.

News in development …

With EFE, Reuters and AFP