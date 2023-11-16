Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 21:04

This year Brazil surpassed the mark of 156 million people aged 10 or over connected to the internet (computer or cell phone), equivalent to 84% of the country’s population. The number was revealed this Thursday, 16th, by the annual ICT survey Households 2023, carried out in partnership between the Ponto BR Information and Coordination Center (NIC.br) and the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI.Br).

There was an increase in the growth of connected users in 2023, compared to the 80% recorded last year. The increase comes after a period of relative stability, when the two-year period of the Covid pandemic caused the percentage to remain at between 80% and 82%. In 2019, this number was 71%.

The number of connected people, however, could be even higher, at 164 million. The research shows that there is a portion of the population that claims not to have used the internet, but that states that they use applications on their smartphones that require a connection, such as banking services.

In 2023, the increase was driven by the female public, whose percentage went from 81% last year to 86% in 2023. And, also, by classes C and D/E: respectively, these segments of the population went from 87% to 91 % and 60% to 67%. Classes A and B, in the same survey, went from 100% to 98% and 97% to 98%, in that order.

Even though the percentage increase was greater for classes D/E, the absolute number of Brazilians included on the internet was higher in class C, given the absolute size of people in this group. “It is a layer of the population that has more income and is able to bring internet to homes”, says Fabio Stolini, one of the coordinators of TIC Domicílios 2023, when presenting the report this Thursday.

The number of people who do not use the network (“non-users”) was 29 million, a drop from 36 million in 2022. The majority are urban (24 million), have primary education (24 million), and are black (17 million), is from class D/E (17 million), is elderly (16 million), is male (16 million) and is in the Northeast and Southeast (10 million in each region).

“The number of disconnected Brazilians is still worrying”, says in a note Alexandre Barbosa, manager of the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society, at NIC.Br, and co-coordinator of the research. “As many activities and services are available exclusively or preferably online, not having access to the internet means being excluded from countless opportunities”.

ICT Households 2023 was carried out throughout Brazil, with collection between March and June this year in 23.9 thousand households (and 21.2 thousand responding individuals) with face-to-face interviews. Held since 2005, the objective is to profile Brazilians’ access to connection technologies.