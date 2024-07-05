From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/05/2024 – 20:29

Brazil deposited this Friday, the 5th, the Free Trade Agreement between Mercosur and the State of Palestine. The letter was presented to Paraguay.

The State of Palestine had deposited its ratification on April 30, 2024. With the presentation of the two letters, the agreement will come into force for Brazil and the State of Palestine after thirty days. For the other States of the bloc, the instrument will come into force thirty days after notifications of the deposit of their respective ratifications.

The agreement also reinforces Mercosur’s desire to expand trade with Middle Eastern countries. The bloc’s Free Trade Agreement with Israel has been in force since 2010 and that with Egypt since 2017.

The Mercosur-Palestine Free Trade Agreement has the following chapters: trade in goods; rules of origin; bilateral safeguards; technical regulations, standards and procedures for assessment and compliance; sanitary and phytosanitary measures; technical and technological cooperation; institutional provisions and dispute resolution. It is an agreement to open markets for goods, with an evolutionary clause on the possibility of future agreements on market access in services and investments.