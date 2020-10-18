#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The 90-year-old cacique Raoni Metuktire, emblematic spokesperson for the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and the culture of indigenous peoples, resumed his pilgrim staff, still so determined and worried.

“I am very sad, because one day I will go away, and the white man will start to kill the Kayapo people. The white man does not like the Indian… It is white people who do it to me. have said”, he says in front of the cameras of the magazine “1:15 pm on Sunday” (replay).

His forest is burning …

At the beginning of 2020, the one who has traveled the whole world for decades to defend his causes brought together indigenous peoples of the Amazon: a show of force in the face of a Brazilian government that despises them.

The guardian of the Amazon, largest global reservoir of biodiversity spanning nine countries, almost died this summer after being infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus, but he got up because his forest is burning …

