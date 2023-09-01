Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2023 – 10:54 am

In the second quarter of this year, Brazil ranked 12th in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth ranking prepared by Austin Rating with 46 countries, said the agency’s chief economist, Alex Agostini.

In the period, Brazilian economic activity increased by 0.9% compared to the first quarter of 2023, according to data released this Friday, September 1, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The first in the ranking of expansion in the second quarter was Indonesia, with 3.9%.

Next are Turkey (3.5%), Lithuania (2.9%), Iceland (2.2%), USA (2.1%), Malaysia (1.5%), Japan (1.5 %), Slovenia (1.4%), Taiwan (1.4%), Costa Rica (1.3%) and Serbia (1.3%).