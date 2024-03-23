Petrópolis (Brazil) (AFP) – At least twelve people have died in landslides and overflows caused by rains in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, in the southeast of Brazil, official sources reported this Saturday, March 23. The authorities have deployed a strong operation to try to reduce the damage.

Until this Saturday, March 23, at least twelve deaths have been reported due to a series of storms that broke out during the night of Friday and punished various areas of southeastern Brazil, especially the mountain region located about 100 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In the state of Rio the death toll rises to eight and in the neighboring state of Espírito Santo at least four deaths and seven missing were confirmed.

Tragedies like these “intensify with climate change,” said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a message published at night on the social network to collaborate.

“The suffering of families who lose relatives, property and their homes as a result of heavy rains affects the country,” he added.

Four of the deaths in Rio occurred as a result of the collapse of a house and a small building in the tourist town of Petrópolis, located about 70 kilometers from the state capital.

A girl was rescued alive next to her father's body after spending more than 16 hours under the rubble.

“We are in pain, but grateful for that miracle,” said Luis Claudio de Souza, 63, a neighbor and owner of a local bar.

Additionally, in the state of Rio there were two additional deaths in Teresópolis and others in Santa Cruz da Serra and Arraial do Cabo.

In Espírito Santo, Governor Renato Casagrande described a “chaotic situation” in the town of Mimoso do Sul and said the number of fatalities caused by the storm is still unknown.

Shocking images from an overflight this Saturday released by the state Fire Department showed entire neighborhoods under water, where only the roofs of the houses can be seen.

Local media showed images of vehicles sailing, including a fire truck dragged by a current in the streets of that city.

Rescuers worked around the clock to help isolated people with boats and aircraft, the Firefighters reported.

A Civil Defense rescuer carries a girl who was buried for 16 hours after the collapse of a fall in the middle of a storm in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, on March 23, 2024 © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Gusts of wind and heavy rainfall also hit the coast of São Paulo, where two children were hospitalized on Friday after being seriously injured in different events, the São Paulo Civil Defense detailed.

The storms are due to the arrival of a cold front which impacted Rio Grande do Sul (south) in the middle of this week, and advanced towards São Paulo and Rio, before reaching Espírito Santo, explained meteorologists from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

New tragedy

Rivers of water and mud flowed down the steep streets of Petrópolis, whose inhabitants are still recovering from a tragedy that left 241 dead in February 2022.

The governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, described a “critical” situation in the historic city, which was declared an emergency.

Dozens of soldiers and firefighters with teams of search dogs worked at the site on Saturday morning under heavy rain.

Part of the municipal cemetery was devastated by the waters and the risk of new landslides increases.



Partial view of the Petrópolis municipal cemetery, where several niches were damaged when they collapsed due to heavy rains in Petrópolis, Brazil, in March 2024 © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Some 90 people have been rescued since Friday and public schools have been set up as shelters, reported an emergency committee set up by the Government and rescue forces.

Federal support brigades also acted in the affected areas.

Extreme weather

The forecasts still predicted heavy rainfall in the mountains and north of Rio, after 300mm fell in Petrópolis in 24 hours, and more than 220mm in towns such as Teresópolis or Magé, according to official estimates.

Inmet had anticipated “severe” weather in the southeast: in Rio it predicted about 200 mm of rain daily between Friday and Sunday. A figure far from the historical average of 141.5 mm for the entirety of March.

The phenomenon, which keeps the alerts on until Sunday, llega after a heat wave in southeastern Brazil.

In Rio, the thermal sensation climbed to a record of 62.3 ºC on Sunday, March 17, and São Paulo recorded the hottest month of March.

Brazil has recently suffered extreme phenomena related, according to specialists, to climate change. Among them, strong storms, droughts and record heat, with a strong impact on the most vulnerable.

With AFP and EFE