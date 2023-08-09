Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/08/2023 – 22:15

The Brazilian government is questioning the toll charged since the beginning of the year by the Argentine government on the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, all countries that are part of the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway Agreement affected by the toll are questioning the legality of the charge.

“In the understanding of Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, the Argentine government has not been able to demonstrate, so far, constituting a toll for the reimbursement of services effectively provided on the Waterway”. According to the MRE, this is the condition provided for in the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway Agreement for any charge, as simple navigation cannot be legally charged.

The issue has already been dealt with in the Agreement Commission (CA), a technical instance, without reaching an understanding, and should now be dealt with in the Intergovernmental Waterway Committee (CIH), of a political nature. The Embassy of Brazil in Buenos Aires has also, since January, taken steps to eliminate the charge with the Argentine authorities.

Recently, a Paraguayan-flagged tug, owned by a Paraguayan subsidiary of a Brazilian company, was detained in the Hidrovia. According to Itamaraty, the event is worrying, as it goes against freedom of navigation and legal security. “From the Brazilian point of view, we are concerned, therefore, with the worsening of the situation with the retention of vessels due to debt collection when the discussion about the toll has been legitimately questioned by the other member states of the Waterway Agreement within the framework of that instrument”, informed the MRE.

The Brazilian Association for the Development of Inland Navigation (Abani) is also extremely concerned about the unilateral creation of fees and the decision to retain the Paraguayan company’s vessel. “This decision affronts the interests of Brazilian companies established or operating along the Paraguay River. In recent years, we have had high Brazilian investments in the construction of terminals and the acquisition of assets for navigation”, says the entity.