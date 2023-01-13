Brazil: Prosecutor’s Office asks to investigate whether Bolsonaro participated in the coup attempt

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office asked the Supreme Court this Friday to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for his possible participation as the mastermind of Sunday’s assaults by his followers on the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court.

(Also: Brazil: what did Jair Bolsonaro spend the millions of his presidential card on?)

The Attorney General of the Republic requested that the far-right leader be included in the list of those investigated for having incited the anti-democratic acts on Sunday with which the most radical Bolsonaristas intended to promote a coup against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

(You can read: ‘I am convinced that they opened the doors of the Palace’: Lula da Silva)

EFE

(News in development. Expansion soon)