Brazil: Prosecutor’s Office asks to investigate whether Bolsonaro participated in the coup attempt

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections.
Evaristo Sa. Brazil
The Prosecutor’s Office asked the Supreme Court to investigate the former president as an intellectual author.
January 13, 2023, 05:16 PM
The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office asked the Supreme Court this Friday to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for his possible participation as the mastermind of Sunday’s assaults by his followers on the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court.
The Attorney General of the Republic requested that the far-right leader be included in the list of those investigated for having incited the anti-democratic acts on Sunday with which the most radical Bolsonaristas intended to promote a coup against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
EFE
(News in development. Expansion soon)
