Saturday, January 14, 2023
Brazil: Prosecutor’s Office asks to investigate whether Bolsonaro participated in the coup attempt

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2023
in World
Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections.

Photo:

Evaristo Sa. Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked the Supreme Court to investigate the former president as an intellectual author.

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office asked the Supreme Court this Friday to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for his possible participation as the mastermind of Sunday’s assaults by his followers on the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court.

(Also: Brazil: what did Jair Bolsonaro spend the millions of his presidential card on?)

The Attorney General of the Republic requested that the far-right leader be included in the list of those investigated for having incited the anti-democratic acts on Sunday with which the most radical Bolsonaristas intended to promote a coup against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

(You can read: ‘I am convinced that they opened the doors of the Palace’: Lula da Silva)

EFE

(News in development. Expansion soon)

