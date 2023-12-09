The Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro telephoned his counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Saturday, as revealed by the Brazilian Presidency. Lula has conveyed to Maduro point by point what was agreed on Thursday by the main South American countries: he has underlined the “growing concern” of neighboring countries about the increase in bellicosity around the conflict over the Essequibo, he has insisted on the need that Venezuela “avoids unilateral actions” and the urgency of putting this dispute back on track through dialogue and peaceful means. The proposal is that both parties negotiate an exit mediated by CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), today under the presidency of Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of the Caribbean country Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The demands conveyed by Lula in the conversation were agreed upon during the Mercosur summit in Rio de Janeiro and signed by Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Peru. Concern is great within the Brazilian Government, which considers Maduro extremely unpredictable, according to diplomatic sources. Lula’s irritation with the Venezuelan president is increasing due to the danger he poses, since he has a border with both Essequibo, the rest of Guyana and Venezuela.

Brasilia has increased the military presence on the border. This attempt by Maduro to annex the territory rich in raw materials, with an eye on the next presidential elections, clashes squarely with the Brazilian’s efforts to pave the way for Venezuela’s return to regional forums after years of diplomatic isolation.

The announcement that Maduro plans to visit Moscow has caused disappointment and surprise in the Lula Government, according to the Brazilian press. The visit to Putin represents an obvious message days after the United States responded with maneuvers in Guyana to the annexation announcement by Caracas. Venezuela is now interested in resuming the exploitation agreements of the Deltana Platform – near the waters in which Guyana has given concessions – on which companies such as Chevron and the Russian Rosfnet had already carried out explorations for gas extraction in the area with reserves. certified reserves of up to eight billion cubic feet, plans that had been paralyzed more than a decade ago. The visit to Putin, which has not yet been confirmed, could have this interest behind it.

Minerals, oil and gas

While regional diplomacy continues to be mobilized in the face of tensions, Maduro is advancing his plans internally. This Friday he continued making decisions about the territory, during a street demonstration in celebration of Loyalty Day, created by the ruling party to commemorate the date on which a convalescent Hugo Chávez designated Maduro as his political successor. One of the new measures announced has been the creation of the companies PDVSA Esequibo, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state oil company, and CVG-Esequibo, as an arm of the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana in the disputed territory.

The order has been to begin granting licenses for the exploration and exploitation of oil and minerals. “Guyana and ExxonMobil will have to sit down and talk with us,” Maduro told his followers. Earlier this week, the Chavista leader had given a period of three months to companies that have received concessions from Guyana in the waters to be delimited to withdraw from the area and begin talks with Venezuela to receive permits.

The Essequibo is part of the Guiana massif, the geological formation that covers a good portion of the Amazon territory shared by several countries. The territory in dispute, with an area of ​​160,000 square kilometers, is on the western limit of the Orinoco Mining Arc, an exploitation area of ​​more than 111,800 square kilometers, equivalent to 12% of the national territory. The Orinoco Mining Arc was created by Maduro in 2016 for the exploitation of large reserves of gold, copper, diamond, iron, bauxite and aluminum, among other minerals, a plan that has been questioned by NGOs and organizations such as the UN, by the serious human rights violations that are committed in the midst of voracious and uncontrolled mineral exploitation.

North of Essequibo, on the Atlantic coast, exploration has found important gas and oil reserves that Guyana began to exploit at a rate of almost 400,000 barrels per day in early 2023 with plans to reach 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. Meanwhile, Venezuela has not managed to reach one million barrels a day again, after the deep crisis that the state oil company entered several years ago due to mismanagement, corruption and international sanctions.

Maduro also signed the decree creating the Comprehensive Defense Zone of Guayana Esequiba, as part of the operational structure that the Venezuelan Armed Forces have implemented throughout the country in recent years. He said that the objective of this instance would be to create protected areas and national parks in part of that territory.

On Friday, the closed-door meeting at the UN Security Council concluded that Venezuela and Guyana must adhere to the latest decision of the International Court of Justice, issued two days before the referendum in Venezuela. after which this diplomatic crisis has been unleashed. None of the countries should do anything that could aggravate the dispute that the court is trying to resolve, after in 2018 the Secretary of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, decided to transfer the case to this instance, within the framework of the Geneva Agreement.

Venezuela has taken measures that suggest the annexation of the territory, but in concrete terms it has not yet occurred. Guyana is now preparing to go to the OAS (Organization of American States), an instance in which Venezuela in the time of Hugo Chávez managed to retain the support of the Caribbean countries thanks to the oil agreements, but which on the issue of the territorial dispute they support en bloc to Guyana.

