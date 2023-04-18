Bloomberg reported earlier that French President Emmanuel Macron is looking to present a plan to China that would set rules for talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Meanwhile, the United States took aim at Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday for his recent comments suggesting the West was “fueling” the conflict by arming Ukraine. He said Washington should stop sending weapons to Ukraine and start talking about peace.

Lula has proposed creating a group of non-war countries to broker peace, telling reporters Sunday that he had discussed the idea with the leaders of China and the UAE.

When asked about Lula’s proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Any ideas that are in favor of Russia deserve attention and certainly must be heard.”

Various countries and international leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have tried to make peace efforts as the war enters its fourteenth month.

Russia says it is open to talks but has made clear that talks will only take place on its own terms. It says that Ukraine must accept the “new realities” on the ground, especially after Russia annexed four Ukrainian regions to its lands, and Kiev and the West considered that illegal.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it will not discuss peace or a ceasefire unless Russian forces leave every inch of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory, and President Volodymyr Zelensky has said any temporary truce would simply allow Russia to regroup for a future offensive.