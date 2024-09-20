According to the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Yearbook of the Ministry of Agriculture, the item corresponds to 79% of production; juices (12%) come next.

Brazil produced more than 29 billion liters of non-alcoholic beverages in 2023, 79% of which (about 23 billion liters) soft drinks. The category is followed by juices, with 12%. The data are relative to the yearbook prepared by Map (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock) published on the 5thth fair (19.Sep.2024).

Soft drink production, although it represents almost ¾ of the total, has seen a 42.3% reduction in the number of factories since 2000, falling from 513 to 296 in 2023. Read the full of the 2024 Non-Alcoholic Beverages Yearbook, prepared with the Open (Brazilian Association of Soft Drink and Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industries) (PDF – 14 MB).

The report considers the following non-alcoholic beverages in the analysis:

Coconut Water;

fruit pulp, including açaí;

juice or juice;

ready-to-drink tea;

kombucha;

tropical juice;

nectar;

soft drink;

soft drink, including quinine tonic water;

soda;

syrup;

prepared solid for refreshment.

Find out the distribution of non-alcoholic beverages produced during the year 2023 in Brazil (to open in another tab, click here):

EXPORT

Juice exports grew 6% in 2023, reaching a record volume of over 2 billion kg, distributed to 120 countries. Revenue was US$ 2.6 billion (approximately R$ 14.2 billion), an increase of 20% compared to the previous year.

Orange juice was the main product shipped abroad during the period, accounting for 91% of the category’s total export revenue.

PRODUCTION

Fruit pulp is the category with the largest number of registered products, reaching 24,222.

Coconut water, although it has fewer registered products (797), is the segment with the largest accumulated increase over the study period. It grew 659%.

Find out the number of registered products by category (to open in another tab, click here):

The yearbook also highlights the growth of beverages such as kombucha and ready-to-drink tea.

Since kombucha was regulated in 2019, the number of registered manufacturers has increased from 17 to 174, a growth of 923.5%.

Find out the number of establishment registrations by product category (to open in another tab, click here):

STATES

The report also indicates that São Paulo is the state with the most registered establishments, with 256. There was a growth of 1.2%, with 3 more establishments compared to the previous year.

At the other end, Amapá and Roraima are those with the smallest number, only 1 in each.

Find out the number of establishment registrations per Brazilian state (to open in another tab, click here):

This report was written by journalism intern Davi Alencar under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz.