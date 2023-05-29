The Italian coach, under contract until 2024, continues to be plan A of the Brazilian Football Federation. Now comes the hypothesis of his engagement after next year’s Copa America

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Ednaldo insists, Florentino gets annoyed, Carlo stalls, thrust against his will in a situation of uncomfortable flattery. Brazil wants him, Madrid won’t give him up. And for Ancelotti, a respectable person used to having excellent relationships with his employers, the scenario is complicated.

THE CANDIDATE — On May 4 Ednaldo Rodrigues, the talkative president of the CBF, made it clear that it was no longer time to hide and that the Madrid coach was the number one candidate for the Brazil bench that has remained vacant since Tite’s farewell, now 5 months ago . Rodrigues had even speculated that Ancelotti would draw up the green-and-gold squad for the friendlies with Guinea and Senegal scheduled in Spain for mid-June. Ancelotti who was and is coach of Real Madrid, with a contract until 2024. The call-ups, issued yesterday, were made by Menezes, interim coach of the senior national team currently engaged in Argentina with the Under 20 for the World Cup. See also They deny guardianship to carry out the Women's Soccer League

DOUBLE SUPPORT — In the following weeks, Carlo received a double endorsement from the president of the Casa Blanca: Florentino Perez ensured Ancelotti’s continuity after the victory in the Copa del Rey final and after the defeat against City in the Champions League semifinal. “Speech closed, I don’t want to hear about it anymore”. And then programmatic meetings in Valdebebas advertised in the related press. For a good part of this season Perez thought about changing the coach for next season, but the list of candidates quickly dwindled and he came to the conclusion that the best thing was to reach the end of the contract with Carlo. Then in 2024 with the new Bernabeu and the possible arrival of Mbappé on a free transfer, it will be possible to think of a turnover.

FLOOR A — In all these weeks Ednaldo has remained silent. But he had to say something to the Brazilians, and the day before yesterday he showed up again. Reiterating that Ancelotti is still ‘Plan A’ of the CBF, underlining once again the qualities of the Emilian coach and hoping with convinced optimism to be able to have a clearer picture of Carlo’s contractual situation in mid-June, when the CBF lands in Spain for the friendlies of the Selection. In short, Rodrigues does not give up. See also Morocco continues its feat and qualifies for the quarterfinals after beating Spain from the penalty spot

THE COMPROMISE — And this insistence is not appreciated at the Bernabeu. Because from Brazil they cheekily and a little disrespectfully court the Real Madrid coach. And because an eventual farewell of Ancelotti would force Madrid to look for an alternative solution, which is not very simple. Carlo obviously doesn’t say anything, he knows that the situation is very slippery diplomatically. He was pleased by the interest from Brazil but he is not willing to ruin the relationship with the Casa Blanca to change the bench, and in fact he always publicly postpones the expiry of his contract, arriving in a year. Now we are starting to talk about a possible compromise solution, with Ancelotti in Brazil after the 2024 America’s Cup to attempt the assault on the sixth World Cup in 2026. generalized. It is an impasse that cannot last long.

May 29 – 10:44

