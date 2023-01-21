Brazil | President Lula fired the commander of the Brazilian army

The resignation comes just weeks after thousands of supporters of ousted President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s government buildings on January 8.

in Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has fired the country’s military commander, Gen Julio Cesar de Arruda on Saturday, according to the local media, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Arruda had been army commander for less than a month. His replacement will be a general Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paivawho has previously been the commander of the country’s southeastern army, reports Reuters.

The resignation comes just weeks after thousands of the ousted president Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed the country’s government buildings on January 8. More than 2,000 people have since been arrested.

of Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio told earlier this week that the country’s armed forces were not directly involved in the riot.

Mucio spoke to reporters after meeting with the current president and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force. He said at the time that members of the armed forces who may have participated in the riot would be punished and would answer the charges as ordinary citizens.