Sunday, January 8, 2023
Brazil: President Lula decrees intervention after chaos caused by Bolsonaristas

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in World
Lula da Silva

Lula cements the rise of the left to the region.

Lula cements the rise of the left to the region.

The president promised punishment against those who seized the seats of power in Brazil.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, decreed this Sunday federal intervention in the security area of ​​Brasilia, after the chaos caused by thousands of radical followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Thousands of radical Bolsonaro supporters invaded and vandalized the offices of Parliament, the Presidency and the Supreme Court.

The president also condemned the invasion and stated in his statement that the “fascist vandals” who invaded the headquarters of Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidency will be “found” and “punished.”

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE

