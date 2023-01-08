Brazil: President Lula decrees intervention after chaos caused by Bolsonaristas

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lula cements the rise of the left to the region.
Lula cements the rise of the left to the region.
The president promised punishment against those who seized the seats of power in Brazil.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 8, 2023, 04:15 PM
The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, decreed this Sunday federal intervention in the security area of Brasilia, after the chaos caused by thousands of radical followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Thousands of radical Bolsonaro supporters invaded and vandalized the offices of Parliament, the Presidency and the Supreme Court.
The president also condemned the invasion and stated in his statement that the “fascist vandals” who invaded the headquarters of Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidency will be “found” and “punished.”
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
January 8, 2023, 04:15 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Brazil #President #Lula #decrees #intervention #chaos #caused #Bolsonaristas
Leave a Reply