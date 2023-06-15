





Brazil: Preserving the traditions of artisanal fishing to combat resource depletion

Nestled on the edge of the famous Copacabana beach, between its fort and a luxury hotel, the nearly hundred-year-old fishermen’s colony manages to preserve its traditional fishing values, delivering fresh fish ashore every day. But over time, traditions crumble, fish stocks dwindle and new generations opt for less demanding and more lucrative activities. So, an NGO finds solutions for the training of new fishermen.