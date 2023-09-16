Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Saturday, urged the G77 countries and China to avoid “division” and increase their pressure on the richest countries regarding the challenges of digital technology and energy transformation.

Lula stressed, at the “Group of 77 and China” summit, hosted by the Cuban capital, Havana, since Friday, that “global governance is unequal.” The United Nations, the Bretton Woods system, and the World Trade Organization are losing their credibility. We must not be divided.

“We must strengthen our demands in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said, referring to the rise of digital technology, artificial intelligence, and biotechnologies.

Lula said that the “digital revolution” and “energy transition” are “two major changes underway.” He considered that “they cannot be formed by a few wealthy economies, by restoring the relationship of dependency between the center and the peripheries.”

The Brazilian President concluded: “The climate emergency imposes new imperatives on us, but a just transition brings opportunities.”

The “Group of 77 and China” summit began on Friday in Havana with the participation of about 100 countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America, representing 80 percent of the world’s population.

The group, which was founded by 77 countries in 1964, currently includes 134 countries, and China participates in it as an external player.

Representatives from about a hundred countries came to Havana to participate in this exceptional summit, the theme of which is “The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation” in development.

Among the participants are about thirty heads of state and government.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also attended the group’s work.

During the opening speech, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, whose country has held the rotating presidency of the group since January, called for “changing the rules of the international economic game,” and considered them “hostile to the progress” of the countries of the South.

Many speakers addressed the global inequality exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to reduce the debt of the poorest countries to finance climate change.