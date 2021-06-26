Gabriel Jesus and Neymar talk before the match between Brazil and Colombia. Silvia Izquierdo / AP

The Copa América and the Eurocopa began the same weekend, from June 11 to 13, and their finals are scheduled for July 10 and 11, respectively. A gift for the soccer fan in Brazil who, for a month, has daily games to watch from morning until late at night. However, data from social networks, search engines and television audiences have shown a clear preference of Brazilians for the European tournament; Unlike the Conmebol championship, the Euro wins in preference by bringing together the stars of world football in stadiums with fans, which is possible thanks to vaccination.

Television audience ratings are a good way to measure the interest of Brazilians. On Sunday June 13, both competitions were broadcast on television: the Euro had the England vs. Croatia, at 10 a.m. (Brasilia time) on Globo radio station, and Brazil vs. Venezuela opened the Copa América in the SBT, at 18.00. In the morning, Globo led in all the cities of the country with the European match, with 9 points on average in São Paulo and 10 in Rio de Janeiro. The game of the Brazilian team, eight hours later, had a peak of 15.6 points in São Paulo, but it also lagged behind Globo, which had an average of 16 points with the program Domingão do Faustão At the same hour. The 2.8 million people who watched Brazil represent the worst audience recorded in a national team match on open television since 2016.

More information

The difference is even greater in the pay TV figures. Broadcast on ESPN in Brazil, the debut of the Brazilian team in the Copa América obtained 0.89 audience points, ranking 22nd in a survey on the most viewed sports broadcasts on closed circuit television during the first week of the two tournaments. Brazil even lost with Austria vs. Macedonia and scored 0.94 points. Between June 7 and June 15, SporTV garnered 47 of the 50 largest pay TV audiences. As reported by UOL, France against Germany had the second largest audience on closed television since the start of the pandemic. SporTV still recorded a 42% increase in viewership for Euro 2021 compared to the last edition of 2016.

Internet data follows the same logic. According to Google Trends, the Euro was a search term searched on average four times more than the America’s Cup during the month of June. On the platform, searches related to the Euro peaked on June 19, with volume almost seven times higher than that of the South American competition. In the ranking of the most sought-after sports topics in Brazil since the beginning of both tournaments, the Brazilian League is the leader, with the Euro in fourth place and the Copa América in eleventh, even behind the series B of the Brazilian championship and of the Palmeiras basketball team.

The same goes for the players: Since his debut in the Eurocup, on June 15, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has only lost one day of popularity on the platform against Neymar, the player most wanted by Brazilians in the Copa América. In the last six years, two European Cups have been held (2016 and 2021), which increases the value of the competition and the expectation for the matches. The Copa América, on the contrary, is accused by some of having been trivialized by Conmebol: it took place in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against France, at Euro 2020. Alex Pantling / POOL / EFE

The presence of the public in stadiums is also relevant, allowed by the advancement of vaccination against covid-19 in much of Europe. In the United Kingdom, where more than half the population has already received both doses of the vaccine, the presence of up to 25% of the maximum capacity of the stadium is allowed, the same rule adopted in Italy. Germany, which has about half of its citizens immunized with the first dose and an average of 2,000 cases a day, has restricted the presence to no more than 20% of its capacity. On the other hand, in Hungary, which has the second highest death rate from coronavirus in the world (300 deaths per 100,000) and also half of the population immunized with the first dose, the maximum capacity was released in the games. Each of the 11 host cities has its own specific rule, but generally UEFA requires the use of the mask and a negative test.

Wembley Stadium is expected to host 60,000 people (almost full capacity) for the semi-finals and the final of the Euro. However, the relaxations are a matter of concern for the World Health Organization (WHO), which, in the words of its executive director, Robb Butler, to the AFP agency, has verified that “the cases of covid-19 are already increasing in the areas where the matches are played ”, without specifying the countries. In Denmark, local authorities reported 29 infections related to open-door matches in Copenhagen, while Finland reported 80 infected fans after the match in St. Petersburg.

The reality is very different in Brazil, where the Copa América has drawn criticism for being held in a country with more than 2,000 deaths a day, in a third wave and with just over 10% of the population fully immunized. Among the players, delegations and officials participating in the Copa América, Conmebol and the Ministry of Health registered 166 positive cases of covid-19 in two weeks of competition. In the same period, only eight infected were reported in the Eurocup, all isolated cases and distributed among the delegations of Spain, Sweden, Slovakia, Portugal and Scotland.

