LThe Federal Police reinforced the suspicion that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro maintained an illegal espionage network, with state resources, to monitor his political adversaries while he was in power, according to documents declassified this Thursday by the Supreme Court.

According to the criteria of

The documents are part of an investigation launched last year and reveal that illegal spying affected parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, journalists and governors, among many others who were considered adversaries of the far-right leader.

The decision to release these documents was taken by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, responsible for the investigation at the Supreme Court, on the same day that The Federal Police arrested four alleged members of this illegal network, Among them is a former official of the presidential press office during the Bolsonaro government (2019-2022).

According to the Federal Police, among those under surveillance were the current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, despite the fact that he was considered close to Bolsonaro at the time, and at least four of the eleven members of the Supreme Court.

The illegal spying affected parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, journalists and governors, among many others who were considered adversaries of the far-right leader.

According to the police, the network was also used jointly by the presidential press office and the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN), whose director at the time, Alexandre Ramagem, was allegedly in charge of this illegal espionage.

The documents also renew the suspicion that Ramagem, now a deputy for the far right, would have also used that network to spying on the police themselves in relation to court proceedings against three of Jair Bolsonaro’s sons.

The former president faces several legal proceedings, but so far he has only been charged in two, in which he appears as a suspect of illegally appropriating gifts received during his term, valued at 1.2 million dollars according to the authorities and which should have been handed over to the State treasury, and in which he is accused of having used an illegal network to obtain a false certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

In the most serious of the cases, it is suspected that a coup d’état has been planned to prevent the inauguration of the current president, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in the 2022 elections.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo:EFE Share

Following the release of the documents, Bolsonaro did not comment on the matter, at least not immediately, but he had already completely denied the existence of this alleged spy network.

Last February, when the residence of his son Carlos Bolsonaro, a councilor in Rio de Janeiro, was raided as part of this investigation, the far-right leader reacted angrily and He assured that there is “no evidence” of such spying on his opponents.

According to what he said at the time, it would all be part of the “persecution” that he says he has suffered since Lula came to power and is based only on “a lot of fake news” that will be “dismantled” by his lawyers.

Bolsonaro says he will not back down from his political career

Likewise, the former president stated last Saturday that he will not back down in his political career despite all the legal proceedings he faces, at an event before thousands of coreligionists and sympathizers who made it clear that they do not accept another candidate for the 2026 presidential elections.

“Despite the Federal Police having come to my house three times, since I still face some 300 or so lawsuits, it is worth continuing. We are not going to back down,” said the far-right leader in his speech at the fifth edition of the Latin American version of the Conservative Action Policy Conference (CPAC), considered the largest right-wing movement in the world.