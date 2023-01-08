Brazil | Police and Bolsonaro’s supporters clash in the capital – protesters storm government buildings

According to Brazilian media, there have been clashes near government buildings.

Police and former president Jair Bolsonaro supporters have clashed in the Brazilian capital Brasília. The news agencies AFP and Reuters and O Globo -magazine.

There have been clashes in the Praça dos Três Poderes area, where the presidential office, the Supreme Court and Congress are located. Based on the pictures and videos circulating on social media, there are plenty of people there.

According to O Globo, the protesters have also reached inside the Congress building, the presidential office and the Supreme Court buildings. Demonstrators have started breaking chairs, windows and tables, among other things.

According to Reuters, the protesters got through despite the obstacles created by the security authorities.

Minister of Justice of Brazil Flávio Dino follows events at the Ministry of Justice.

According to Dino, the protesters will not get their demands through with the use of force.

The newly elected president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is currently visiting the state of São Paulo.

The news is updated.