Brazil is experiencing a “humanitarian catastrophe” due to the “failed” response of the government of Jair Bolsonaro to the pandemic, denounced the organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF). And he called for a centralized coordination to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.

“We are extremely concerned about what is happening in Brazil. It is alarming,” said MSF international president Christos Christou in a videoconference press conference he attended. Clarion.

MSF, the entity that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999, warned that the “lack of political will” It is costing the lives of thousands of people in Brazil, where the virus has already left more than 365,000 deaths and more than 13.7 million confirmed cases since the beginning of the crisis, just over a year ago.

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths from covid-19, after the United States. And the curve of cases and deaths continues out of control.

The information provided by Dr. Christou and the panelists was decisive: last week, Brazil registered 11% of new Covid-19 infections worldwide, as well as 26.2% of confirmed deaths from this disease .

A patient with covid is transferred inside a hospital set up in a sports center in Santo André, near San Pablo. Photo: REUTERS

On April 8, 4,249 deaths from Covid-19 were registered in the country in a period of just 24 hours, as well as 86,652 new infections. The data is contained in the official statement provided by Doctors Without Borders after the press conference.

MSF experts also spoke about the unacceptable numbers of infections and deaths that Brazil suffers, and referred to the “clear evidence of failure of the authorities to manage the crisis humanitarian and public health service that crosses the country and to protect Brazilians from the virus, especially the most vulnerable ”.

Public health and political warfare

Dr. Christou himself stated: “Public health measures have become a political battlefield in Brazil. As a result, science-based policies are permanently interspersed with political opinions, rather than being focused on the need to protect people and their communities from Covid-19. “

The Vila Formosa cemetery, in São Paulo, where more and more deaths from coronavirus are being buried. Photo: AP

According to the expert, “the Brazilian federal government has refused to adopt comprehensive evidence-based public health measures, leaving the responsibility in the hands of the country’s dedicated medical staff, who do everything they can to advance those who struggle between life and death in crowded intensive care units and forced to improvise solutions when beds are no longer available ”.

This led the country into a “permanent state of mourning” and the “collapse of the country’s health system,” Christou added.

Vaccines

-What contribution did the Butantan Institute (which has an agreement to produce the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine) and Fiocruz (which manufactures AstraZeneca’s) made to combat the pandemic in Brazil?, I ask Clarion.

The doctor specialized in infectious diseases, Antonio Flores, took the floor and referred to the importance of these Brazilian institutes in terms of provide large amount of data about the pandemic.

“That is what we need, a response driven by science and for that information to be made public,” Flores stressed.

At the same time, the permanent efforts of doctors, nurses and all health personnel to face the situation stand out, but without a central plan carried out by the national government, all these efforts are insufficient.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces harsh criticism for his handling of the pandemic. Photo: AFP

For her part, the general director of the MSF Operational Center in Brussels, Meinie Nicolai, was conclusive: “Political will is lacking to control this pandemic, “he said.

“MSF has contacted the government (of Brazil) to immediately implement a coordinated response plan on Covid-19, which must include a clear public health guide to prevent the spread of the epidemic and a plan of coordinated resources sufficient to support the health facilities that currently receive the sick, “said Pierre Van Heddegem, emergency coordinator in Brazil.

The absence of a plan

“Brazil has the capacity and resources to better control this pandemic and it is unacceptable that basic public health measures are not yet in force due to the lack of political will,” declared Antonio Flores. And he added: “And not doing so is costing lives. But acting now can save lives. ”

MSF experts also criticized “the lack of testing capacity”, which caused many patients to arrive at the hospital in an advanced stage of the disease.

“We want to live, we want vaccines,” reads the poster of a protester, during a protest in São Paulo, this Thursday. Photo: REUTERS

And what further complicated the situation was “the large number of contradictory messages that were being sent to the population by different levels of authorities,” said Van Heddegem.

“In Brazil, the one diagnosed with Covid-19 means death.” Antonio Flores’s phrase shudders. But it is based on the reality of the numbers that haunt the country.

Delayed vaccination

In turn, during his presentation, he stressed the need for more vaccines to reduce the contagion curve and give a break to the already saturated Brazilian health system. “But the deployment of the vaccine in Brazil has been slower than expected and the coverage has been less than what Brazil could actually achieve,” Flores continued.

A woman receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at her home in Rio de Janeiro this Friday. Photo: REUTERS

“Doctors Without Borders (MSF) calls on the Brazilian authorities to urgently recognize the seriousness of the crisis and to put in place a central system of coordination and response to Covid-19,” says the official statement from the NGO.

“It’s not just about getting medical supplies like oxygen, sedatives and PPE where needed. The use of a chinstrap, physical distancing, strict hygiene measures and the restriction of movements and non-essential activities in the community must also be promoted and implemented among citizens ”, said the general director of the MSF Operational Center in Brussels, Meinie Nicolai .

-What could happen if Brazil could not stop the pandemic? asked this newspaper.

“How much the infections are going to increase is hard to say,” Nicolai replied. “But with that there will be more pressure on the Health Services because we will have more seriously ill people. And this will lead to a further collapse of healthcare. And yes, probably increasing the number of deaths, “he concluded.

