Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/11/2023 – 23:44

The Brazilian team even took the lead, but played very poorly at the Metropolitano stadium, in Barranquilla, to be defeated 2-1 by Colombia in a match valid for the 5th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. National Radio broadcast the match live.

Finish the party! Let’s go Colombia! HISTORICAL TRIUMPH OF OUR SELECTION COLOMBIAAAAA ❤️ 2-1 #TodosSomosColombia pic.twitter.com/gygBg48QyL — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) November 17, 2023

After this setback, Brazil fell to fifth place in the competition standings, with 7 points. The lead belongs to Argentina (with 12 points), which, despite playing in Bueno Aires, was beaten 2-0 by Uruguay, second in the standings now with 10 points. The 3rd position is occupied by Colombia, with 9 points, while Venezuela, which was 0-0 with Ecuador, is in 4th place with 8 points.

Betting on an attacking quartet formed by Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior and Gabriel Martinelli, coach Fernando Diniz saw the team perform well in the first movements of the match and open the scoring early, in the 3rd minute, when Martinelli took advantage of Vinícius Júnior’s pass to finish and beat goalkeeper Vargas.

However, in the 26th minute Vinícius Júnior had to leave the pitch after feeling a muscle injury. Without the Real Madrid (Spain) player, one of the team’s technical references in recent games, the team’s production dropped significantly. This drop in performance became more pronounced in the final stage, after Rodrygo was replaced in the 22nd minute.

From then on, Fernando Diniz’s team became disorganized on the field and saw striker Luis Díaz take advantage of two high plays (in the 29th and 33rd minutes) to turn the score in favor of the home team, who, until then, had never had surpassed Brazil in the history of the South American Qualifiers.