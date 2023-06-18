The Seleçao takes the field wearing a “total black” uniform for the first time. Africans beaten by goals from Joelinton (on his debut), Rodrygo, Militao and Vinicius Jr. Diawara’s flag goal by Guirassy

Brazil easily liquidates Guinea, but first of all wins anti-racism. The challenge that takes place against Cornella de Lobregat serves to send a clear message in the context of the campaign against racism launched in support of Vinicius Jr, this year he has been repeatedly targeted in Spanish stadiums. This is the reason for the double uniform worn by the Seleçao, totally black during the first half (first time ever) and green and gold in the second half, with a motto printed on the chest: “There is no game with racism”. Awareness-raising messages were circulated before the kick-off, when the 22 players on the pitch knelt down for a minute in support of the victims of racial discrimination.

Green-gold high cut — See also Pelé and his millionaire heritage: what will happen to him? As for the match, Guinea is confirmed as little more than a sparring partner. At the Seleçao assembled by Ramon Menezes, an interim coach destined to remain so until next year while waiting for Ancelotti, there is no need to force too much to bend the rivals. Neymar is missing, but Brazil takes the field with the best possible formation and two absolute rookies: full-back Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo) and midfielder Joelinton (Newcastle), among the most positive notes of the entire evening. The latter also found the goal on his debut, a tap-in from a few steps on a short clearance by Koné who opened the ball after 26′. It is the goal that launches the Seleçao breaking the resistance of a Guinea until then attentive and orderly. After 4′ Rodrygo also doubled the green-gold lead, the result of a nice combination with Richarlison closed by a precise right foot at the near post. Guirassy’s flash in the 35th minute (nice header between Marquinhos and Ayrton Lucas) rewards Guinea’s proactive attitude, which occasionally manages to look out from Ederson’s side by exploiting the side lanes. But the South Americans took off again at the start of the second half with a nice header from Militao following an assist from Paquetà. See also Juan Reynoso submits his resignation to Cruz Azul

THE STAR — Given the context and the simultaneous absence of Neymar, all eyes were inevitably focused on Vinicius Jr., who wore the number 10 shirt on his shoulders for the occasion. The stadium reserved banners, placards and above all applause for him at every game. but the Real striker needed about twenty minutes to fuel up and get into the game. A nice right-footed shot in the 34th minute that ended just wide was the first sign of his presence on the pitch. Definitely better in the second half, when he moved more easily, also placing two serpentines that allowed Richarlison and Rodrygo to come close to scoring the fourth goal. In the 83rd minute he tried to do it all by himself by slipping into the opponent’s area between two rivals, but a pinch of precision was missing. The one that instead didn’t fail in the 87th minute to close the result on 4-1 with a powerful shot from eleven meters, the result of a penalty awarded for a knockdown by Malcom. See also America vs. Medellín, LIVE: underway, the semifinal home runs of the League

