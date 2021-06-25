The Brazilian women’s volleyball team was defeated by the United States in the final of the League of Nations by 3 sets to 1 this Friday afternoon (25), in Rimini (Italy). The team led by coach Zé Roberto Guimarães had a good game and came out ahead with the victory in the opening set by 28-26.

1 x 3

28/26, 23/25, 23/25 and 21/25 Thanks a lot, girls! What an incredible campaign, a hotly contested ending. We’re going to make it to the Olympics well. @volleyballworld pic.twitter.com/u8pdzH5PPg — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) June 25, 2021

But in the next three stages, the American team demonstrated the quality of one of the main gold favorites at the Tokyo Olympics. The scores for sets won by the United States were 25/23, 25/23 and 25/21. With the achievement, the North American team remained as the only champion of the tournament, having won the three editions played so far.

On the winning side, the main scorer was Bartsch-Hackley, with 22 balls on the ground. Brazil had the Gabi hitter as a highlight, with 18 points. Tandara and Carol were close behind with 17 hits each. The Brazilian team was represented in the ideal team of the League of Nations, chosen by the organizers of the competition, by the pointer Gabi, by the central Carol Gattaz and by the opposite Tandara. The American Bartsch-Hackley was elected the best player in the competition.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach