Brazil: player tries to hit the judge when expelled, video

It happened in Brazil and the images allow us to understand why a scandal broke out. A soccer player tried to attack a referee after receiving the red card and caused outrage even from her own teammates.

This unfortunate event occurred in the confrontation between Retro FC and Náutico for the 2022 Pernambuco Championship and the images quickly became virilized on social networks.

Barely 21 minutes had passed in the first half and the match was 0-0 when Debórah Cecília was called by the VAR to review an attack by the Náutico player Jean Carlos on Yuri Bigode.

In the images, the judge warns that a footballer elbows his rival and therefore, after reviewing the action, determines the expulsion.

Seeing that Cecília shows the red card, Jean Carlos lost control and tried to attack the woman who immediately backed away and extended her arms to mark distance. So violent was the action that the Náutico players themselves intervened to contain their partner.

“Disgraceful, completely out of control monster,” wrote one outraged user on Twitter. “Treat a woman like that in front of several, imagine yourself alone,” commented another upon seeing the video that generated strong rejection on social networks.



