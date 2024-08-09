A passenger plane crashed in a residential complex in the city of Vinhedo, in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. According to Voepass Linhas Aéreas, the company that owns the aircraft, It is a turboprop passenger aircraft model ATR-72 with a capacity of 68 passengers. The flight had departed from Cascavel (in the state of Paraná) and was headed to Guarulhos (São Paulo). The military police, firefighters and civil defense sent numerous men and vehicles to the site. The authorities have not yet published the passenger list and the number of victims is not known at this time.

Brazil, plane with 62 people on board crashes in Sao Paulo: images of the crash



According to the G1 portal, the flight operated by Latam had 58 passengers and four crew members. Data from the FlightRadar24 portal shows that the plane, which took off at 11:56, crashed at 13:22. One minute before the crash, the plane was at an altitude of 17,200 feet. The scheduled arrival time in Guarulhos was 13:30, so the accident occurred during landing. Numerous videos posted online by residents – and picked up by the media – show the plane falling into the hilly region a few kilometers from the city of Campinas and immediately being engulfed in flames. According to the authorities, there were no survivors.