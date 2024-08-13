The São Paulo Medical Legal Institute determined that the people who died on Voepass flight 2283, which crashed in Vinhedo (SP) last Friday, lost their lives immediately due to multiple injuries at the moment the plane hit the ground.

“All the victims had multiple injuries and died instantly. The burns observed on some victims occurred after their death.“Vladimir dos Reis, director of the Legal Medical Institute, said at a press conference on Monday. “All the occupants died at the moment of impact,” he added.

Vladimir explained to the media outlet ‘O GLOBO’ that the IML was able to rule out the possibility that the victims died during the fall due to a heart attack or another reason, since “the autopsy allows the cause of death to be identified.”

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed in Brazil.

The IML also reported that 27 bodies have been identified to date. Of these, 15 families have already received the death certificate and have been able to carry out the funeral.

According to Claudinei Salomão, superintendent of the Scientific Police, most of the victims can be identified by fingerprints. However, for a minority, confirmation of identity will only be possible through DNA testing.

“Therefore, we cannot yet determine when we will complete the identification process,” Salomão said.

The accident claimed the lives of 62 people in total. Investigations into the cause of the accident are continuing.

