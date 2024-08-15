Brazil, Plane Crash: Passengers’ Screams in Black Box

Brazilian media have released transcripts of the audio from the black box of the crashed ATR-72 plane on Friday, August 9, in Vinhedo, in the state of São Paulo, resulting in the death of all 62 people on board (including four crew members).

One minute before the crash, the words of the co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva can be heard who asks Commander Danilo Santos Romano to “give power” to the plane.

Registration ends with the urlsto passengers inside the aircraft. It is approximately two hours of transcription made by the data reading and analysis laboratory of the Investigation and Prevention Center of Accidents (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force.

However, according to what the investigators say, Analysis of the audio recorded inside the cabin alone is not capable of determining the cause of the accident. The first report will be released in 30 days.