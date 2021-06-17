Neymar celebrates his goal against Venezuela, last Sunday June 13 in Brasilia. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

Brazil tests its arsenal with Peru. Tite’s team is looking for its second triumph in the Copa América against a Peru that wants to rise up. The Canarinha defeated Venezuela by a landslide (3-0) in his debut with a good offensive display. The whole of Brazil has not lost since November 2019 when they fell in a friendly against Argentina. The Peruvian team, led by Ricardo Gareca, no longer has its great scorer, Paolo Guerrero, or Santiago Ormeño, the last recruited for the offense.

The last Copa América, played in 2019, was defined between Brazil and Peru. That afternoon at the Maracana the Brazilians rolled 3-1 with goals from Éverton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, who were called up today.

