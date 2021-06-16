For the second date of Group B of the Copa América, the local Brazil will face Peru this Thursday at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, in search of continuing with the victorious path, after 3-0 to Venezuela in the debut.
For the Peruvians of Ricardo Gareca it will be the debut in the present contest, since in the initial day they were free, observing the aforementioned triumph of the cast “Verdeamarelho” and that of Colombia against Ecuador, by 1 to 0.
Date: Thursday June 17
Schedule: 21.00 (Brazil time and Argentina), 2.00 (Spain), 19.00 (Mexico)
Where: Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Referee: Patrick Loustau
The game will be broadcast by DIRECTV SPORTS, and can also be observed in the online services from cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá; Richarlison, Gabriel Jesús and Neymar. DT: Tite.
Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López; Renato Tapia, Alexis Arias, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Gianluca Lapadula and Sergio Peña. DT: Ricardo Gareca.
The Peruvian team does not keep fond memories against this rival, since the “Scratch” beat him and became champion of the Copa América 2019 at home on July 7 thanks to the 3-1 with the shouts of Éverton, Paolo Guerrero from penal, Gabriel Jesús and Richarlison from the twelve steps. I think this result will be repeated.
