# CopaAmerica2021

✅This is how the groups of the @America Cup after the end of Date 1️⃣.

⚽️ On Thursday the emotions of the tournament return with the matches between: #Colombia ?? ? #Venezuela ??#Brazil ?? ? #Peru ?? pic.twitter.com/SD54DDpIQT

– Without Balls (@sin_balonazosam) June 16, 2021