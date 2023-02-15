The announcement of the Brazilian Football Federation.

The Brazilian federation has announced that it will punish the clubs involved in any incidents with penalty points in the standings racism. The decision was made by CB extension and it was also officially announced through a long press release that appeared on the site.

This is the first time this rule has been introduced in football. Precisely in Brazil, at the beginning of the season this same novelty had been introduced in volleyball, and also in that case it was an absolute first.

“The fight against racism is in a hurry. The measures have been discussed for a century and we have never put them into practice”, the words of the president of the Football Federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

In addition to the sporting sanction, “any act of racism or discrimination” will be notified to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Civil Police “so that the trial does not end only in the sporting arena and the transgressors are punished according to the law”. See also Spezia-Empoli, challenge to the peak

February 15, 2023 (change February 15, 2023 | 12:46)

