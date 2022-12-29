Brazil | Pelé’s death caused national grief: “He changed everything, he gave a voice to the poor and blacks”

Brazilians emphasize Pelé’s importance to their country’s status and society.

Size the football world remembers Pelé, who died on Thursday at the age of 82. In Brazil, it’s about mourning for the country, which permeates the whole society.

Other topics practically disappeared from the front pages of the main Brazilian newspapers.

“The immortal king died”, summed it up O Globo.

“Pelé proved the power of sport and redrew the boundaries of fame”, was the headline Folha de São Paulo.

Knowledge the death had been expected for some time, and it came in late afternoon local time in Brazil. It was immediately commented on by almost all leading figures in society. Many emphasized Pelé’s status not only as a great player but also as an ambassador for Brazil.

Folha de São Paulo wrotethat Pelé was “certainly the most famous Brazilian in Brazil’s 522-year history and one of the most famous names in human history to compete in it of Jesus with and beat brands like Coca-Cola and The Beatles”.

“Few Brazilians made the name of our country so famous”, the veteran politician returning to the presidency of Brazil on Sunday Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva thanked on Twitter.

“No matter how far the foreigners’ language was from Portuguese, all four corners of the world soon learned to pronounce the magic word: ‘Pelé’.”

Lula, 77, said he was privileged because, unlike his younger peers, he got to see Pelé on the pitch. However, he admitted that he was bitter towards Pelé because his team Santos used to crush Corinthians, which he supported. However, he wrote that he gave in and fell in love with this shirt of the Brazilian national team.

In Pelé summed up the best aspects of Brazilians, i.e. “perseverance, artistry, cheerfulness, dedication, respect and unity”, wrote the judge of the Federal Supreme Court and president of the Supreme Electoral Court Alexandre de Moraeswho is among the most influential decision-makers in Brazil.

“Let us follow the example of the incomparable ‘king of football’ to build a better and more united Brazil.”

of Brazil the current number ten of the national team, Neymaralso reminded us of Pelé’s social importance.

“Before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He made football an art, an entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor and black people and above all he gave Brazil visibility,” Neymar pondered on Instagram.

The Brazilian Football Association wrote that “a black, poor boy…proved that there is always a new way. The king gave us a new Brazil.”

Newspaper O Globo reported that Pelé’s two-day funeral will be held on Monday and Tuesday. His coffin will be taken to the Santos stadium, where Brazilians can say goodbye to their hero. The next day, the procession continues past his mother’s house to the cemetery.

The funeral is a private event for his loved ones.

The federal government of Brazil has declared three days of mourning, and the city of Santos has declared seven days.