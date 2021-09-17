Pele returned to the intensive care unit of the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he was admitted at the end of August. Espn Brasil reports it. Her condition remains stable, but the decision was made as a precaution for closer monitoring of O ‘Rey’s health.

Pele had colon cancer aspartate last week. According to reports from the Brazilian media, Pele yesterday had a reflux problem that motivated the doctors’ decision to hospitalize.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS