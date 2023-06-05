AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/05/2023 – 10:38 am

Share



British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira will be honored this Monday (5) across the country, on the first anniversary of their murders in the Amazon while investigating environmental crimes in the world’s largest rainforest.

Phillips and Pereira disappeared on June 5, 2022, near Vale do Javari, a remote indigenous reserve in the Amazon, close to the borders with Colombia and Peru, where drug traffickers, illegal miners and poachers operate.

Police said fishermen suspected of links to a drug trafficking ring had confessed to shooting the two men, dismembering their bodies and hiding them in the forest, where their remains were found after a 10-day search.

A year later, the case has become a symbol of the combination of violence, greed and poverty that fuels the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and the dangers faced by those who try to draw attention to the region’s plight.

Several tributes to remember Bruno and Dom will be organized in cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Salvador and London. There are also tributes planned in Atalaia do Norte, the border town from where both departed for the last trip.

Alessandra Sampaio, Phillips’ widow, asked to honor the memory of her husband and Pereira by finding out about the “wonderful” Amazon: “We can be much more aware, stop being predatory in the exploration of the forest”, she said before of a small group gathered on Copacabana beach, in whose waters the British journalist practiced stand up paddle.

Sampaio, 52 years old, wore a T-shirt with the inscription “Amazônia your beautiful”, the last message posted by Phillips on Instagram.

Next to her, the indigenous leader Beto Marubo, a friend and colleague of Pereira, told the indigenous groups fighting for the protection of the Javari Valley that the situation has not changed: “The Brazilian State owes the world an explanation, because the whole world moved by the issue of these murders,” he said.

On his trip, Pereira planned to show Phillips his work by organizing native patrols in the reserve, home to the largest number of uncontacted indigenous peoples on Earth.

“We are not going to give up this fight for the planet, nor forget Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira,” said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a statement sent to The Guardian newspaper, for which Phillips worked.

“We are, on behalf of a sovereign Brazil, the planet and also the legacy and memory of Dom and Bruno, fighting to resume policies to protect indigenous peoples and the Amazon Forest,” added Lula, after taking office in January with the promise to combat the environmental destruction that was aggravated by the government of his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

– “Forest Heroes” –

Phillips, 57, a respected correspondent who has also worked for the renowned The New York Times, The Washington Post and Financial Times, was working on a book entitled “How to Save the Amazon”.

Pereira, 41, a high-ranking official at the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai), was on leave after clashing with the agency’s then director, Marcelo Xavier, a Bolsonaro-appointed police chief.

He worked as a consultant and helped indigenous groups protect their lands from environmental crimes, which resulted in death threats.

“I even received feedback from children, many children, who consider Dom and Bruno heroes of the forest… There are more people who are aware of the Amazon issue, who understand the seriousness of what is happening, there is more pressure both from Brazilians and internationally” , said Sampaio.

– Incessant struggle –

Three fishermen are on trial for the murders.

In addition, authorities have indicted Rubens Villar, known as “Colombia” and identified as the mastermind behind the crime last week, for killing and hiding the bodies. Janio Freitas de Souza, an illegal fisherman from Javari, was also indicted. The information was confirmed this Sunday by TV Globo.

Xavier was indicted in May for indirectly contributing to the murders by failing to protect employees working in the Amazon.

The fight to protect the Amazon, a key resource in the race to curb climate change, gained new momentum in Brazil when Lula defeated Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections.

But the threat became clear last week, when Congress approved bills that considerably reduce the powers of Lula’s Ministries of Environment and Climate Change and Indigenous Peoples and drastically restrict the protection of indigenous lands.

Violence is still common in the Javari Valley, indigenous activists said at the premiere of a documentary on Thursday on the Globoplay platform, which chronicles the life and work of Phillips and Pereira.

“Absolutely nothing has changed,” said indigenous leader Beto Marubo.























