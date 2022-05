The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, participates in the Dialogue of Leaders event with the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank, in 2019.| Photo: EFE/Andre Coelho

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, will chair this Thursday (18) a virtual meeting with the other foreign ministers of the BRICS group (made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The head of the Itamaraty, Carlos Alberto França, will participate in the meeting via teleconference, as will the ministers of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov (Russia), Naledi Pandor (South Africa) and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (India).

The spokesman for the Chinese diplomatic portfolio announced that the meeting will include a “BRICS+” dialogue table, with counterparts from other emerging markets and developing countries. He also said that China hopes to deepen communication with other BRICS members on “the challenges of the current international situation”, as well as send a message of “solidarity and cooperation to promote true multilateralism”.

One of the likely topics to be discussed is the war in Ukraine, on which China insisted on “respect for the territorial integrity of all countries” and on the attention that must be paid to Russia’s “legitimate security requirements”.