Brazil, Parliament attacked: all the latest news live

During the Italian night, thousands of supporters of the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula in the recent presidential elections, attacked the Parliament, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in Brasilia. The area was guarded by the police but the Bolsonarists managed to break through the security cordon. Control was regained only a few hours after the assault.

Brazil top of all DEUS top of all 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LnRFZQTn8t — Raquel Fagundes (@001Raquel) January 8, 2023

There are conflicting figures on the arrests, but the Brazilian media speak of at least 150 detentions. For the justice minister more than 200, for the governor of Brasilia 400. President Lula is very harsh: “The police are incompetent or in bad faith”. Requested the arrest of the former head of security of Bolsonaro, now in charge of the district of the capital. Hours after the assault, Bolsonaro’s words arrived who, via social media, rejected the accusations of having – in some way – orchestrated or fueled the violence: “I respect democracy and I condemn what happened”. However, the Supreme Court has decided on the dismissal of the governor of Brasilia who had apologized to Lula: “I was monitoring the movements, but I was surprised”.

Miles of Bolsonaro sympathizers attended the Congress, the Supreme Tribunal and rode the Presidential Palace.

Lo que ya vimos en el asalto al #Chapter if you repeat it #Brazil.

Mismos gobernantes, mismas consecuencias.

Sad day for democracy. pic.twitter.com/ErRh74Iu6J — Almudena Ariza (@almuariza) January 8, 2023

LIVE

6.45 am – Ministry: “The situation is under control” – The executive secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, who has just been appointed by President Inacio Lula da Silva to head the federal intervention, explained that the situation in Brasilia is now “under control”. After the dispersal of demonstrators that began last night, operations – he said – will resume in a few hours. “Everything will be duly investigated. Criminals will continue to be identified and punished,” he wrote on social media. On the basis of the decree issued during the night by Lula Cappelli, reporting directly to the head of state, he will be able to adopt “all the necessary public order measures” to put an end to the revolt that led to the eruption of Bolsonaro’s ultras in the three institutions democrats of the country.

5.05 am – The army protects the Bolsonarists’ base and blocks the police – The Brazilian army prevents the police from entering Brasilia in the area where many followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro are camped who have attacked and devastated the Parliament, the seat of government and the Supreme Court of Justice. According to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the military blocked the way for agents who wanted to enter the area where the perpetrators of the tank attack are encamped. Several police vehicles are at the entrance to the area in front of the army headquarters, but they have been stopped. Faced with this situation, the local authorities have organized a meeting with military leaders, which is also attended by Ricardo Capelli, designated by President Lula as responsible for the intervention of the federal government in the district of Brasilia. It should be remembered that the army headquarters is located in the Urban Military Sector (MUS), an area of ​​exclusive military responsibility.

4.50 am – Governor of Brasilia removed – The president of the federal supreme court has decided to remove the governor of the federal district of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha. A measure taken after the vandalism committed by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. Ibaneis apologized to Lula for the events in a video. The Brazilian president had accused him of failing to take the necessary measures to prevent the invasion and looting of democratic institutions. Also yesterday, Rocha himself announced the dismissal of his security secretary, Anderson Torres who is in the United States, in Florida like Bolsonaro, and risks arrest.

1.50 am – The governor of Brasilia: “There are 400 arrests” – “There are over 400 people arrested and who will pay for the crimes committed”. The governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, gave the latest figures on the arrests for the assault on the buildings of power: “We continue to work to identify those who participated in these terrorist acts and to restore order,” he explained.

Attack on democracy and criminal association among the possible judicial charges against the Bolsonarists. Hundreds have been arrested. For the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, the former Brazilian president Bolsonaro is “politically responsible” of the attacks: “It is clear that Jair Bolsonaro’s political responsibility is unequivocal. The legal responsibility, then, obviously rests with the judiciary, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. But all those who want to polarise, instigate the practice of crimes, extremism, are politically responsible, by action or omission”.

1.40 am – Bolsonaro defends himself: “I respect democracy” – “Peaceful demonstrations, according to the law, are part of democracy. Looting and invasion of public buildings such as today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are illegal”. This was stated on Twitter by the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, condemning the attack on the buildings of power in Brasilia. “I reject the allegations, without proof, attributed to me by the current head of state of Brazil. Throughout my mandate, I have always respected the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom. Bolsonaro has been in Florida since December 30, he left his country two days before Lula took office.

1.00 am – The Brazilian Justice Minister: “The assault was an act of “terrorism” and “coup” and there were security breaches” – The Brazilian Justice Minister, Flavio Dino, said that the siege of the Bolzonartisi in Brasilia was an act of “terrorism” and “coup”, and criticized the changes to the security plans in the square of the Three Powers by the governor of Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha. Dino also called for “omission checks” in the conduct of all those responsible.

00.40 – Lula: “Police incompetent or in bad faith” – The very harsh accusation by President Lula of the police defined – in a tweet – at least “incompetent” or worse “in bad faith” for having brought the pro Bolsonaro demonstrators closer and not prevented them from entering.

00.10 – Parliament’s control also resumed – The Brazilian police also regained control of the Congress building, the Parliament, evacuating pro Bolsonaro protesters. He had earlier regained control of the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.

00.00 – Arrest requested for the former security secretary: he is in the United States, in Orlando – The body that represents the country before the Justice has presented a request for arrest immediate of the former Secretary of Public Safety of the Federal District of Brasilia, Anderson Torres. Following the siege of the buildings of power, Governor Ibaneis Rocha had decided to sack Torres. After serving in the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro as Minister of Security, Torres was immediately given a new job on January 1 by the governor and was reinstated in the same post of security minister of the federal district of Brasilia that he held before moving to Bolsonaro’s service.

However, a few days after his appointment, Torres flew to Orlando, in the United States, where he is currently, presumably near the residence of the former head of state Bolsonaro who traveled to the US before taking office by Lula. Via Twitter today Torres regretted the “deplorable scenes that took place in the esplanade of the ministries”, assuring that he had “given precise instructions to the police to restore order”.

In subsequent tweets he called the disorder “inconceivable and the lack of respect for the institutions unacceptable”, and assured that “criminals will not go unpunished”.

00.00 – The governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, apologizes to President Lula: “I was monitoring the movements, but I was surprised” – The governor of the federal district of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, apologized to President Lula. In a video Rocha said he monitored the movement of Bolsonarists towards Brasilia, but was surprised by the scale of the acts, which led to the invasion of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court. “What happened was simply unacceptable,” the governor said. “We never thought these demonstrations would take on the proportions they have. They are real vandals. Real terrorists who will have all the actual fighting to do with me so they get punished.”

20.00 – Thousands of demonstrators storm Parliament – Thousands of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula in the recent presidential elections, are storming the Parliament, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in Brasilia. The area was guarded by the police but the Bolsonarists managed to break through the security cordon. Control was regained only a few hours after the assault.